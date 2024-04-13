50 years ago in Expo history: A customs official declined to keep the Canadian border open longer for the fair

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Chamber of Commerce asked American customs officials to extend Canadian border crossing hours to handle Expo ’74 traffic.

But the answer, it seemed, was no.

No final decision had been made, but indications were that customs officials did not think extended hours were warranted.

Two of the crossings north of Spokane were operating from 8 a.m. to midnight. The chamber wanted longer hours for Canadians driving home late after making one-day excursions to the fair.

Canadian customs officials already had approved plans for longer hours.

From 100 years ago: The debate over John Strandberg, whose foot was torn off in a lumber mill accident, had not died down.

Strandberg, a Christian Scientist, did not want his leg amputated after his accident. He said that God would allow his foot to grow back. He also did not want his other leg, broken in numerous places, to be set in a cast. He said he had broken his leg once before and “it was adjusted without any cast.”

However, gangrene had set in to his severed leg and Sacred Heart doctors said he would die without amputation. Doctors acquired a court order allowing them to amputate his leg and set his other leg.

Some friends of Strandberg were grateful for the intervention. Others, including Strandberg himself, believed his wishes should have been followed.

The judge who issued the order said that Strandberg was delusional and “demented” and should not be permitted to die without an effort to save his life.