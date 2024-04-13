Deputies find man dead at Mead home, contact woman at hospital with stab wounds

Deputies found a man dead at his Mead home and contacted a woman, who knew the man, with at least one stab wound at a hospital early Saturday morning.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 1:55 a.m. to a reported residential burglary in the 15100 block of North Wilson Court, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Callers reported hearing yelling, loud bangs or possible gunshots.

Deputies located a man, believed to be the homeowner, dead inside the home as well as “obvious signs of a struggle,” the release said. A girl who had been sleeping inside the residence and fled when the incident began was uninjured.

Deputies and a Spokane Police Department K-9 unit searched for a suspect but did not find one.

As the search was taking place, hospital staff reported a woman had just arrived with what appeared to be at least one non-life-threatening stab wound, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies contacted the woman while other deputies secured the residence to preserve evidence.

Major Crimes Detectives and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Unit personnel responded to the home and are in the early stages of the investigation, which includes what led up to the death, according to the release.

Investigators do not believe this was a random incident because the injured woman and the dead man knew each other. The sheriff’s office said there is no known threat to the community stemming from the incident.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the man who died as well as his cause and manner of death.