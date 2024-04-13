Near-summer conditions predicted in Spokane

Weather conditions are shaping up to make this weekend one of the best so far this year in the Lilac City.

“But I suppose that depends on who’s asking,” said Daniel Butler, meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “For skiers, I would say no, but for those who love warm weather, then definitely.”

Butler anticipates the high Saturday to hover around 70 degrees and Sunday to maybe hit 75.

“It should be a very nice, mild and dry weekend,” he said.

But Butler said summer is not quite here and advises Spokanites to exercise caution when enjoying the weekend weather.

“A lot of people are going to get out on the water, but water temperatures are still in the low 40s,” he said. “And cold water can be quite shocking to the system.”

Two canoers were rescued from Horseshoe Lake Thursday and treated for hypothermia, the sheriff’s office said.

Though this weekend may be a call to action for Spokane green thumbs, organic gardening expert at Judy’s Enchanted Garden Jennifer Burghardt said to hold off.

“People are coming in, eager to get started for the season, but the last frost in Spokane can come as late as May 15,” Burghardt said. “For now, I would advise people to plan their gardens instead of rushing to buy everything they need.”

Butler said there is still a chance for snowfall this year.

“Giving a look at the next 10 days, snowfall chances are limited,” he said. “But once we get to the end of April, it will be very challenging to have any accumulating snowfall.”

That’s why Burghardt said gardeners should wait until mid-May to plant vegetables and other plants.

“That applies to most things other than the cold, hardy types,” she said. “You can start planting types like lettuce and other leafy vegetables.”

Sunday night, temperatures will begin falling to a high around 60 for Monday, Butler said.

“Monday should be a little cold and breezy with wind gusts up to 40 mph,” he said. “But this week should not be too bad. It’s not summer yet, but it seems the warmer weather is on its way.”