Prep roundup: Brody Hart tosses one-hitter to help West Valley baseball sweep East Valley; Shadle Park softball sweeps Pullman

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

Baseball

GSL 2A

West Valley 14, East Valley 1: Brody Hart stuck out eight in a complete game one-hitter and knocked in a pair of runs and the Eagles (3-7, 3-2) beat the visiting Knights (1-8, 0-5) in the first game of a doubleheader.

West Valley 31, East Valley 7: John Macall and Noah Clouse knocked in five runs apiece and the Eagles (4-7, 4-2) swept the Knights (1-9, 0-6). Brandon Spunich went 2 for 5 with five runs and three RBIs for West Valley.

Pullman 2, Shadle Park 1: Caleb Northcroft struck out seven in a complete game and the visiting Greyhounds (7-2, 5-0) edged the Highlanders (8-2, 4-1) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Brayden Randall had two hits and an RBI for Pullman.

Pullman 9, Shadle Park 3: Isaac Pagels had two hits and three RBIs and the visiting Greyhounds (8-2, 6-0) swept the Highlanders (8-3, 4-2).

Clarkston 12, Rogers 2: Emmett Slagg had two hits and two RBIs and the Bantams (2-7, 2-3) beat the visiting Pirates (2-8, 1-4) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader.

Clarkston 9, Rogers 5: Isaiah Woods hit a two-run double in the fifth inning to lead the Bantams (3-7, 3-3) in a sweep over the Pirates (3-9, 1-5). Emmett Slagg went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Clarkston.

NEA

Freeman 12, Newport 0: Bodie Ramsey struck out 11 over five one-hit innings and the visiting Scotties (8-4, 4-3) beat the Grizzlies (5-4, 1-4) in the first game of a doubleheader. Kam Claunch went 2 for 4 with four RBIs for Freeman.

Freeman 9, Newport 2: Gavin Zehm went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs and the Scotties (9-4, 5-3) swept the Grizzlies (5-5, 1-5). Kam Claunch knocked in two and struck out nine over six innings for Freeman.

Colville 13, Deer Park 3: Dusty Lembcke went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three stolen bases and the Crimson Hawks (7-9, 4-3) beat the visiting Stags (8-4, 2-3) in the first game of a doubleheader. Kyle Bradfield had three hits and knocked in two for Colville.

Deer Park 4, Colville 1: RJ Gillaspy struck out four with no walks in a complete game and the Stags (9-4, 3-3) split with the Crimson Hawks (7-10, 4-4). Bergen Grisson went 2 for3 with two RBIs for Deer Park.

Lakeside 7, Medical Lake 4: Sadahiro Patterson went 3 for 3 with two runs, Caleb Kakuda knocked in three and the Eagles (7-6, 4-3) beat the visiting Cardinals (9-6, 6-2) in the first game of a doubleheader. Andrew Roberts had three hits and two runs for Medical Lake.

Lakeside 14, Medical Lake 4: Caleb Kakuda and Clayton Pavlin drove in three runs apiece and the Eagles (8-6, 5-3) swept the Cardinals (9-7, 6-3).

Softball

GSL 2A

Clarkston 23, Rogers 1: Murray Broemeling had three hits with two doubles and six RBIs and the Bantams (9-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-10, 0-5) in the first game of a doubleheader.

Clarkston 24, Rogers 5: Murray Broemeling had three hits, including a double and a triple, and tossed a complete game and the Bantams (10-1, 6-0) swept the visiting Pirates (0-11, 0-6).

Shadle Park 13, Pullman 3: Annabelle Moreno had two hits with four RBIs and the Highlanders (6-3, 5-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-5, 1-4) in the first game of a doubleheader.

Shadle Park 10, Pullman 0: Crimson Rice struck out eight over five innings and went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIS and the Highlanders (7-3, 6-0) swept the Greyhounds (2-6, 1-5).

East Valley 11, West Valley 10: Shelby Swanson and Marlaina Ary knocked in three runs apiece and the Knights (3-5, 3-2) edged the Eagles (2-7, 1-4) in the first game of a doubleheader. Kennady Kunz went 3 for 3 with three RBIs for West Valley.

West Valley 19, East Valley 18: Sorrel Stewart doubled in Ally Vanweerdhuizen with two down in the bottom of the seventh and the Eagles (3-8, 2-4) earned a split with the Knights (3-6, 3-3). East Valley scored eight runs in the top half of the seventh to tie it. JC Weger went 5 for 6 with a homer, three runs and four RBIS for East Valley.

NEA

Freeman 7, Nooksack Valley 1: Kaylee Ripke struck out 11 in a complete game two-hitter and the Scotties (7-0) beat the Pioneers (4-4) in a nonleague game at Mill Creek Sportsplex in Walla Walla.

Cedar Park Christian 10, Freeman 0: Malaya Nelson struck out nine in a no-hitter and the Eagles () blanked the Scotties () in a nonleague game at Mill Creek Sportsplex in Walla Walla.

Montesano 6, Riverside 0: Grace Gooding struck out nine over six shutout innings and he Bulldogs (4-1) beat the visiting Rams (6-2) in a nonleague game at Mill Creek Sportsplex. Liv Robinson went 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Montesano.

Riverside 9, Hoquiam 0: Kynlea Toner struck out 12 in a complete game two-hitter and the Rams (8-4) topped the Grizzlies (2-9) at Mill Creek Sportsplex. Malia Reedy went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Riverside.

Colville 10, Royal 9: Navae Kinney had two hits, including a home run, and the visiting Crimson Hawks (8-2) beat the Knights (8-3) in a nonleague game.

Elma 16, Colville 9: Callie Galligan hit a grand slam and the Eagles (7-2) topped the Crimson Hawks (8-3) at Mill Creek Sportsplex. Emmie Spencer homered and doubled for Elma. Navae Kinney hit a two-run homer for Colville.

Boys soccer

Northwest Christian 3, Lakeside 2: Lincoln Crockett had two goals and the visiting Crusaders (8-3, 7-0) beat the Eagles (4-5, 4-3) in an NEA game. Jalen Garcia scored twice for Lakeside.

Medical Lake 7, Colville 0: Kaden Rudy scored five goals and the visiting Cardinals (6-6, 4-3) defeated the Crimson Hawks (0-10-1, 0-7) in an NEA game. Ethan Davis made 12 saves for Colville.

Track and Field

Pasco Invite: Aaron Wright (Central Valley) won the boys 800 in 1:57.01 in the 33-team event at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco. Mt. Spokane’s Kade Brownell won the 3200 in 9:20.28, Mead’s Simon Rosselli won the discus at 182-9 and Kyle Worthy of Lewis and Clark won the pole vault at 16-0. Lakeside sophomore Jett Winger won the javelin at 180-5.

Natalie Wright (Gonzaga Prep) won the girls 400 in 58.91, Mead’s Raegan Borg won the 1600 (5:04.88) and University’s Addy McArthur won the shot put (43-4.75) and discus (140-3). St. George’s junior Josie McLaughlin won the 800 in 2:17.17.

Van Kuren Invitational: Springdale senior Tomeko Cates won the 200 (22.42), high jump (6-10) and triple jump (46-5) and was second in the pole vault (13-6) in the 30-team event at Cheney High School. Cheney’s Alma Smith helped the Blackhawks to the team title with a win in the pole vault (14-0) while Lewis and Clark’s Parker Whitmore was a two-time winner in the 1600 (4:34.62) and 3200 (9:49.81).

East Valley won the girls team title with 126.17 points, nearly doubling up second place Cheney (64). Winners for the Knights included Weather Salinas-Taylor in the 100 (12.80), Veronica Garcia in the 400 (58.00) and 1600 (5:13.61), Logan Hofstee in the 800 (2:16.33) and 3200 (10:37.12) and 4x100 relay (49.39).