Letters for Sunday, April 14, 2024

WSU has chance to flourish

I respect the fact that Mr. Dave Boling has a means to express his “class-ist” opinion, but I didn’t respect the tone of his “classless” article, (“Riley may end up being perfect hire, but he’ll need to concoct some wizardry,” April 3). He referenced WSU’s athletic department as not being worthy of retaining superior quality athletes, coaches and administrators … that the Big Sky conference is the only option for coaching hires. Is this a bad thing?

WSU has had a budget problem for the past several years, which has been well documented. Money is not miraculously available for top coaching salary offers. Kyle Smith’s departure, while not convenient time-wise due to the NCAA tournament run, was probably expected. He wouldn’t have been a national candidate with a 5-25 season. WSU has success, other schools want to purge their own shortcomings. Smith was successful this season because he lost so many of his starters from the previous year. Maybe WSU doesn’t succeed this season without the player turnover. The fact that WSU felt top candidates were from the Big Sky Conference shouldn’t be viewed as negative, but rather a complement to the Big Sky. If Riley and Logie were the top two choices, good for them. They are both highly deserving. Coach Riley is a motivated, competitive and gifted young coach that wants to lead WSU basketball. Phenomenal hire!

As far as leadership is concerned, your defeatist mentality is not welcomed. Anne McCoy is a proven and accomplished leader that embodies character, loyalty, class and respect. WSU athletics will flourish with her guidance. Go Cougs!

Michael Kistler

Spokane

Right the listing ship

I can’t believe the absolute implosion of WSU. From Pat Chun to coach Smith to coach Shaw to seven players of Sweet 16 WSU basketball Team in three days, not to mention being insulted by 10 of the Pac-12 teams. This is more than a little smoke, this is a bonfire. The athletic arm of WSU is on record as unhappy with the WSU executive administration by deed and coaches expressing concerns as is the academic arm with over 20 tenured professors signing a letter of nonsupport. Attendance and student enrollment are down, and budgets are upside down. Time to take it to the next level and right the badly listing ship.

Ron Anderson

Liberty Lake

We need honest talk

The recent Sunday front page left me deeply concerned. It wasn’t any single article, but the disturbing picture they painted of our priorities. The focus on aesthetics over environmental responsibility in the wind farm article, the trivialization of a serious issue like sexual assault through a focus on coping mechanisms and the dramatic portrayal of a sports league restructuring – all given equal weight – sent a troubling message.

Difficult issues like sexual assault are presented in ways that allow us to remain distant from their harsh realities. Meanwhile, minor matters are blown out of proportion. This approach promotes a culture where we deny uncomfortable truths and fail to take action. We need honest conversations about the challenges we face, not carefully crafted narratives meant to make us feel better. Or is this the best we can do?

Joshua Isbey

Spokane

Free fares for all

As we gear up to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Expo ’74, the first environmentally themed world’s fair, it’s imperative that we ensure every member of our community can participate in the celebration. That’s why I’m calling upon the Spokane Transit Authority to make bus fares free during the two months of festivities.

As the executive director of the Lands Council and chair of the Environmental Stewardship Pillar for the Expo +50 celebration, I firmly believe that access to this historic event should be equitable for all, regardless of socioeconomic status. This is not just an issue of convenience; it’s a matter of racial equity. Everyone deserves the opportunity to partake in our community’s jubilation.

STA possesses the necessary resources to implement free fares, and investing in additional security personnel will ensure the safety of all riders. Let’s not forget that when fares were waived for the new Central City line, ridership skyrocketed. This demonstrates the vital importance of accessible transportation, particularly during times of celebration.

Moreover, offering free bus fares presents STA with an opportunity to reinvest surplus revenue into a pressing community need. Safety concerns should not serve as a barrier to free ridership when they can be effectively addressed through appropriate staffing measures.

In conclusion, let’s make Expo +50 a truly inclusive and memorable event for all Spokane residents. I urge STA to heed this call for free bus fares and contribute to fostering a more equitable and connected community.

Amanda Parrish

Spokane

Thank you, Avista

On behalf of every soul who cherishes the wonders of the night sky, I want to thank Avista Utilities for the professional and spectacular baseball stadium lighting rearrangements during the latest upgrades. The old blinding and gross light-polluting floodlights are gone. The new floodlights illuminate the playing field, not a 3- to 4-mile radius from the stadium. The replacements are now hardly visible from either the north or South Hill regions while the stadium is fully lit up. We can now look up and see the stars while the fans are also enjoying the games after sunset. I bet I also speak for the millions of nocturnal critters who have no voice about any manmade pollution – whether it be light, noise or otherwise.

Bravo. Avista, for listening and making the necessary lighting changes benefiting everyone. I hope and wish other businesses and corporations take note of your practice and make similar improvements where they can.

Phil Zammit

Spokane