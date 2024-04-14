Spokane Velocity plays to 2-2 tie with Lexington in USL League One game

From staff reports

GEORGETOWN, Ky. – After a high-scoring first half, the Spokane Velocity and Lexington Soccer Club locked down defensively in the second frame to finish with a draw on Sunday afternoon.

Both clubs scored twice, including several highlight-worthy goals, within the span of 18 minutes at Toyota Stadium en route to a 2-2 finish.

“Getting points on the road is always important,” Veidman said. “From that standpoint it’s a positive result … Each game is an opportunity to learn and grow and today was no different.

The Velocity got the scoring started in the 19th minute when Luis Gil’s deep corner soared over the defense to find Ahmed Longmire, who headed it in past Lexington goalkeeper Amal Knight.

But Spokane’s lead lasted all of eight minutes. A series of quick passes led to a Lexington breakaway and midfielder Yannick Yankam sneaking it by Velocity goalkeeper Carlos Merancio in the 27th minute.

In the 34th minute, off an errant Spokane pass, Lexington quickly counterattacked and forward Azaad Liadi danced past several Velocity defenders before threading it between Merancio’s legs to jump out to a 2-1 lead.

But the highlight of the night came just three minutes later when Gil made a defender stumble before striking from over 35 yards out. The ball bounced once and tipped off Knight’s hands before finding the top left of the goal to knot the game at 2-2.

Among the ten first-half shots, the four goals were both clubs’ only shots on target.

Coming out of halftime tied, the shots continued to fly but the clubs reduced defensive mistakes. Each team recorded seven shots in the second half, though the scoring opportunities that arose on both sides were nullified by impressive goalkeeping.

Spokane had one final opportunity to win the match in the 97th minute, but Pierre Reedy’s header off a corner was saved by Knight.

“In saying that we hold a level of frustration that we didn’t come away with three points … shows our hunger and desire as a group to push for more and be better, which is a good place to be in,” Veidman said.

The Velocity move to 2-2-1 in USL League One play. Lexington is now 1-3-2.

The Velocity will play in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup against the Las Vegas Lights, a member of the USL Championship league, on Wednesday. The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. It can be streamed at uslsoccer.com, ussoccer.com or mlssoccer.com.