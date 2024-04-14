Over the past 31 years, he's written 15 books in which he's taken deep dives in history, ecology, education, sociology and true crime. His 16th book — “The Forever Witness,” about the use of DNA to solve a 30-year-old murder case in Snohomish County — will be released Tuesday.

“One of my favorite parts of writing nonfiction,” says Pulitzer prize-winning journalist and author Edward Humes, “is the opportunity to unravel a mystery while immersing in the worlds of the people and subjects I tackle.”

Humes will be the guest of The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages book club at 7 PM Thursday in the Rehearsal Hall of Gonzaga University's Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.

Edward Humes' Journalism

Ed Humes has delivered two prominent national stories from within the heart of California, one earning him a Pulitzer Prize in 1989. His Pulitzer came after long-spanning coverage of Camp Pendleton exposing the faulty conditions at the camp. He reported on the soil and water contamination at Camp Pendleton, the crux of several lawsuits by veterans against the U.S. Marine Corps.

Asides from that, Humes is the author of “The Snitch Tank,” an overview of a detailed investigative series that was turned into a book by Humes and published by The Orange County Register in January of 2016. Humes' book compiled the year-long investigation by a small army of investigative journalists at the Southern California newspaper.

Humes and The Register's reporters covered how a proverbial “snitch tank” operated inside Orange County's jail, and how the sheriff's department violated rights to due process and ran afoul of the constitution for over a decade. Following this project, the Orange County justice system turned over its entire leadership, with the Department of Justice recently releasing a detailed report validating all of The Register's reporting. The DOJ report outlined how the Orange County Sheriff's Department and district attorney's office systematically violated the constitutional rights of defendants for the better part of a decade.