28-year-old ID’d in fatal crash near Millwood

The woman who died as a result of a head-on crash Friday north of Millwood was identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner as 28-year-old Amanda Fuller.

Fuller died from blunt force injuries, the medical examiner released Monday.

Initial information gained from witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, shared in a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release, indicated a man was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 north while a woman was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze south on Argonne Road, just north of Bigelow Gulch Road, shortly before 5 p.m.

The woman, identified as Fuller, crossed over the double yellow center line in a curve and struck the Dodge Ram head on in the northbound lane, deputies said. Fuller died at the scene, and the man was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries that were believed to be not life-threatening.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the release. Speed and inattention are possible contributing factors to the crash.