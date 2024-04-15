50 years ago in Expo history: North Idaho police worried world’s fair would cause issues for law enforcement

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Police in North Idaho were worried that Expo ’74 would create a range of law enforcement problems, including “increased highway traffic, increased drug traffic and increased misdemeanor complaints.”

Idaho’s law enforcement commissioner said the narcotic bureau’s undercover agents would be concentrated in North Idaho much of the summer.

“The commissioner said that Idaho’s hard drug problem is concentrated primarily in the resort areas of the state, but he said there’s a marijuana problem in ‘every part of Idaho.’ ”

From 100 years ago: A clear majority voted in favor of daylight saving time in the Chronicle’s reader poll.

The “yes” vote numbered 5,561, and the “no” vote numbered 3,970. The ballot also had several related questions. When asked whether Spokane should go permanently to Mountain time (one hour earlier), the vote was also in favor, although by a smaller margin than a six-month plan.

This was not an official vote, but the results were forwarded to the area’s civic and labor leaders.

The Chronicle said that nearly 10,000 ballots were received, making this the biggest response to a Chronicle reader poll.

