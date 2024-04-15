Active Living Expo 2024 adds pickleball, travel bloggers to lineup

From staff reports

From staff reports

The Active Living Expo this weekend in Spokane Valley has some new elements this year.

The annual health and wellness event for ages 55 and up will take place 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mirabeau Park Hotel and Convention Center.

Expo guests will see more than 50 regional vendors offering useful products and services to improve their life and lifestyle.

Guests can attend a variety of seminars from better health tips to smart travel planning.

Other Active Living events include a fashion show presented by Audrey’s Boutique; a presentation by SpokAnimal about the best pets for people of any age; a doggy kissing booth and a chance to meet Jimmy, the official pooch from Jimmy’s Clubhouse; the chance to meet Going Mobile bloggers Leslie Kelly, John Nelson and Dan Webster at a simulated campsite; and an after-party for guests and vendors featuring discounted appetizers and drink specials in the MAX lounge.

The Active Living Expo has been created by the Marketing Department of The Spokesman-Review for the last five years.

Admission is $8, and parking is free. To purchase tickets, visit spokane7tickets.com/e/active-living-expo-2024. To learn more, visit spokesman.com/activelivingexpo.