Chicago Sky select Gonzaga’s Brynna Maxwell with 13th pick in WNBA draft; Kaylynne Troung goes 21st to Washington

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The success of the Gonzaga women’s basketball team was on display again Monday.

Graduate starters Brynna Maxwell and Kaylynne Truong were selected in the WNBA draft.

Maxwell, a 6-foot sharpshooter, was taken with the first pick of the second round and 13th overall by the Chicago Sky.

Truong, a 5-8 point guard from Houston, Texas, was tabbed 21st overall by the Washington Mystics.

Maxwell and Truong are the seventh and eighth Zags in history to be drafted.

Maxwell, from Gig Harbor, Washington, is known for a quick release and accuracy from 3-point range – something that could suit her well in the WNBA. She made at least one 3 in every game last season.

Truong and Maxwell helped lead the 14th-ranked Zags to a 32-4 record, best in school history, and a trip to the Sweet 16.

Both players were West Coast Conference First Team selections. Truong was the 2023 WCC Player of the Year.

A two-year starter for the Zags, Maxwell spent the first three years of her college career at the University of Utah before transferring to Gonzaga.

She averaged 14.2 points per game, second-best on the team. She made a record 95 3-pointers at a 42.7% clip. She finished second in the nation for 3-point accuracy the year before.

Maxwell scored 941 points in two seasons at Gonzaga and 1,979 in five seasons overall. She finished this season with a record 95 3-pointers.

Truong, who averaged 11.4 points and 5.8 assists per game, played five years at Gonzaga. She finished as the second all-time leader in career assists with 623 and scored 1,508 points, 10th overall in Gonzaga history.

She also appeared in the most games in school history with 161.

The WNBA season begins May 4.