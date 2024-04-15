The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington
Gonzaga students displaced in house fire

A firefighter stands on the roof of a home belonging to six Gonzaga students who were displaced in a fire Monday. (Courtesy of Spokane Fire)
By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Six Gonzaga students are displaced after their two-story home caught fire Monday.

The Spokane Fire Department said in a news release all residents evacuated their home on the 400 block of East Augusta Avenue when they found smoke coming from a bathroom on the second floor.

Firefighters were able to cut ventilation holes in the attic and roof to release heat and smoke, the news release said. The fire was contained within an hour.

The Gonzaga students are planning to stay with friends and family temporarily, the release said. No injuries were reported, and no cause has been identified.