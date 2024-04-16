Dad of Steel! Henry Cavill expecting first child with Vertigo exec Natalie Viscuso

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

Henry Cavill is going from “The Witcher” to the witching hour: The actor is expecting his first child with entertainment executive Natalie Viscuso, The Times has confirmed.

The “Justice League” and “The Tudors” alum alluded to the life update Monday in New York at the red-carpet premiere for his latest film, “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”

“I’m very excited about it,” the 40-year-old star told “Access Hollywood” about fatherhood. “Natalie and I are both very excited. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.”

When the red-carpet reporter asked Cavill if his co-star Henry Golding — a father of two — inspired him to be a dad, Cavill replied with a laugh and said: “I mean, he didn’t inspire me to do that. My parents did.”

Representatives for the “Man of Steel” star declined to comment Tuesday when reached by The Times.

The future Dad of Steel and Vertigo Entertainment vice president made their relationship Instagram official in April 2021 by sharing a photo of themselves in a chess match.

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” the actor captioned the photo. In her identical post, Viscuso added that she was “teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or…maybe he let me win?”

The couple made their red carpet debut in New York City in October 2022 for the premiere of Cavill’s Netflix film “Enola Holmes 2” and stepped out again in January for the London premiere of Cavill’s action-comedy “Argylle.”

Aside from chess, the couple’s penchant for tabletop games has manifested into a professional production. The two announced in December 2022 that they would turn the “Warhammer 40,000” game into a live-action franchise.

“For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action,” the actor and executive wrote on Instagram at the time, shortly after announcing his departure from “The Witcher” and the DC Extended Universe. “Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life.

“Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon,” he added.

In February, Cavill said it’s been “the greatest privilege of my professional career to have this opportunity.”

“I can’t say too much — again, it’s early days still — but to have this opportunity to bring it to the screen and be at the tiller so it can be faithful is key to me,” Cavill said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “This is the stuff I’ve been dealing with since I was a kid. This is sort of the stuff I spent my free time day dreaming about, as an adult as well, and I get to bring it into life, and there is no greater reason that I joined the industry than doing something like this.”