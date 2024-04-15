Donald Glover to retire Childish Gambino persona after final 2 albums

By David Matthews New York Daily News

Donald Glover is retiring his Childish Gambino persona after releasing two more albums, the entertainer announced.

He shared the news on an Instagram Gilga Radio livestream that aired Sunday night.

A mock radio ad for the first of the new albums, titled “Bando Stone & the New World,” said it would be “available this summer.” He also debuted a new, untitled song, as well as “Human Sacrifice” and “Little Big Foot,” which leaked previously.

The album is tied to a film the multi-talented artist is making.

“I started working on this film called ‘Bando Stone & the New World’ and I always loved soundtracks,” he said.

The second new album is actually a reworked version of his last album, “3.15.20,” under the title “Atavista,” reportedly the album’s original working title.

“We put it out kind of quickly, I didn’t master or mix it,” Glover said. “I just put it out. I was going through a lot.”

“N—s thought everybody was going to die because it was the pandemic. We put it out, we finished it, it’s ‘Atavista,’ we’re putting that out,” he added.

Glover previously posted a track list and running time for “Atavista” on an Instagram story. In an apparent reference to the news, Glover’s social media account currently features a video of him nodding along to Southern California ska-rockers No Doubt performing “Happy Now?” on Saturday night at Coachella.

No release dates for the new albums was announced, but Glover seemed to indicate a release schedule for the two LPs.

“There’s a Childish Gambino album, there’s the final Childish Gambino album [after ‘Atavista’], a soundtrack for the fans,” he said.

He added that the album was inspired by Prince’s soundtrack for the 1989 “Batman” film and the star-studded soundtrack to 1995’s “Batman Forever.”

“My fans are great and have been so patient and are starving — this album is for you guys,” he said.

Glover, 40, also made a surprise appearance at Coachella during Tyler, the Creator’s headlining set the same day as the No Doubt performance.

The “Atlanta” and “Community” star has released four albums already under the Childish Gambino moniker. His song “This Is America,” off the album “Upbeat Summer Hits,” won song of the year, best music video, best rap/sung performance and song of the year at the 2019 Grammy Awards. “Redbone,” off the album “Awaken My Love,” won best traditional R&B performance at the 2017 Grammys.

Glover previously hinted he’d give up the persona in the future.

“I like it when something’s good and when it comes back, there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that,” he told HuffPo in 2017.

“Like I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things … there’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio.”