Locally: Spokane Chiefs standout Berkly Catton named finalist for pair of WHL awards

Spokane Chiefs standout forward Berkly Catton has been named the U.S. Division nominee for both the Western Hockey League’s Four Broncos Memorial Trophy and Daryl K. Seaman Memorial Trophy awards, the team announced at the start of the month.

Catton, a former first-round pick in the WHL Prospects Draft, scored a career-best 54 goals and added 62 assists for 116 points in 68 games this past season. The 18-year-old was one of just three WHL players to surpass the 100-point mark and one of five to score at least 50 goals.

The Four Broncos Memorial Trophy is given annually to the WHL’s player of the year. Former winners include Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (Regina), Dallas Stars forward Logan Stankoven (Kamloops) and Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg).

The Daryl K. Seaman Memorial Trophy is given to the WHL’s scholastic player of the year. Catton maintained an overall average of 85% over the past two academic years.

All individual WHL Division award winners will be eligible for the 2024 WHL Awards, which will be announced from April 30 through May 9.

• Former Chiefs players Ty Cheveldayoff and Conner Roulette have signed deals with the ECHL’s Maine Mariners and Tulsa Oilers respectively.

Cheveldayoff’s signing is for an Amateur Tryout, while Roulette’s is a standard contract.

Wrestling

University High School standout Libby Roberts finished fourth in the U-17 49kg bracket at last weekend’s 2024 Women’s National Championship at The Podium.

Roberts, who has won three Mat Classic titles, will look to become a four-timer next year in her senior season with the Titans.

College baseball

Gonzaga’s Miles Gosztola earned West Coast Conference freshman of the week honors after earning his first career win and racking up 16 strikeouts over his past two starts, the conference announced on April 8.

Gosztola’s best outing was a nine-strikeout effort in a 6-1 GU victory which helped the Zags complete the series sweep of Santa Clara.

Gosztola’s award was followed up by teammate Liam Paddack earning the conference’s pitcher of the week honor following his seven-inning shutout performance at San Francisco last weekend, the WCC announced Monday.

College football

12 members of the Eastern Washington football team earned membership to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society, the NFF announced on April 10.

The Eagles’ members included Efton Chism III, Jackson Cleaver, Adam Cohen, Luke Dahlgren, Wyatt Hansen, Brock Harrison, Brenden Rivera, Cage Schenck, Derek Tommasini, Nolan Ulm, Michael Wortham and Austin York.

Student-athletes qualify for the NFF Hampshire Honor Society for maintaining a 3.2 GPA throughout their college careers. Each student-athlete must also be a starter or a significant contributor during the season.

College track and field

Eastern Washington’s Caitlin Simmons earned her second Big Sky athlete of the week award of the outdoor season after breaking her own school record in the triple jump at the Whitworth Peace Meet, the conference announced on April 8.

Simmons hit a mark of 12.70 meters, passing her previous program best of 12.54 meters. Simmons holds the top spot on the Big Sky performance list. She is 11th in the NCAA West Region and 41st overall in the nation this season.

College basketball

Washington State’s Beyonce Bea has been named to the CSC Academic All-District team, the College Sports Communicators announced on April 4.

Bea boasts a 4.00 GPA as a post-baccalaureate psychology major while having started 31 games this season.

The Idaho transfer averaged 6.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting at a team-high 51.1% from the field.

Softball

Spokane’s Team Fire 70s won the 70+ AAA Southwest Championship tournament in Las Vegas this past weekend, qualifying them for the Tournament of Champions next February in Florida.

Team Fire went 3-0 in pool play and 6-1 in bracket play, including a pair of wins over the top seed to claim the title.

All-tournament players were Ron Klawitter, Doug Fredrickson, Phil Tinguely, John Cox, Tim Wheatley, Jerry Coulter and Jack Parker. Other team members were: Dan Griffith, Donn Etherington, Allen Arnold, Randy Willis, Bob Hoffman, Dennis Peele and Rich Orrison.

Running

The 45th annual St. John Hog Jog will take place April 27 in St. John, Washington.

The run has been reorganized this year into a 5K run/walk. Registration for the event is free and can only be done from 7:30-8:45 a.m. on race day at the St. John City Park.