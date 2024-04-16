WSU WR Tsion Nunnally, away from the team this spring, enters the transfer portal

PULLMAN — Washington State wide receiver Tsion Nunnally is on the move.

Nunnally shared as much on social media Tuesday, announcing that he is entering the transfer portal, which opened for the spring session on Tuesday. It closes again on April 30.

Nunnally had been away from the team during its spring practice slate, including Tuesday’s 10th installment, for undisclosed reasons.

Nunnally, a California native, saw limited playing time last season. The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher played all 12 games, but he caught just 3 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown, which came in a win over FCS Northern Colorado. His other two receptions came in a loss to Oregon.

In 2022, Nunnally enjoyed a few more reps, catching 7 balls for 70 yards in 11 games.

Over the offseason, WSU inked a handful of transfer receivers, including Oregon transfer Kris Hutson, Louisiana Tech transfer Kyle Maxwell, junior-college transfer Tony Freeman, Austin Peay transfer Tre Shackelford. The Cougs also return top receiver Kyle Williams.

Williams missed Tuesday’s practice, though, because he’s behind academically. That news came from WSU coach Jake Dickert, who added that defensive tackle Rashad Mackenzie — who is out with an injury anyway — is in the same boat.

“We’ve got two weeks left of class,” Dickert said, “and they gotta be out there getting it done.”

Nunnally is the first Cougar to enter the portal during the spring phase. The second is walk-on receiver Cole Pruett, who shared his announcement on Tuesday as well. In two seasons at WSU, Pruett caught two passes for 14 yards, both of which came in the team’s win over Northern Colorado last fall.