Yvonne Ejim becomes first Academic All-American in history of Gonzaga women’s basketball

From staff reports

Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim is able to excel on and off the basketball court.

Ejim was selected as a second-team Academic All-American, College Sports Communicators announced Tuesday.

Ejim is the first player in Gonzaga’s women’s basketball history to earn that distinction.

Ejim earned a 3.55 grade-point average and is majoring in human physiology.

Ejim averaged a team-high 19.7 points per game last season.