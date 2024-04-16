Subscribe now
Gonzaga Women's Basketball

Yvonne Ejim becomes first Academic All-American in history of Gonzaga women’s basketball

Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim (15) heads to the basket as Utah forward Alissa Pili (35) and guard Ines Vieira (2) defend during the second half of a NCAA Division 1 second round college basketball tournament game, Monday, March 25, 2024, in the McCarthey Athletic Center. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

From staff reports

Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim is able to excel on and off the basketball court.

Ejim was selected as a second-team Academic All-American, College Sports Communicators announced Tuesday.

Ejim is the first player in Gonzaga’s women’s basketball history to earn that distinction.

Ejim earned a 3.55 grade-point average and is majoring in human physiology.

Ejim averaged a team-high 19.7 points per game last season.