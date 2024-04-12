Chris Farley movie in the works, starring Paul Walter Hauser

By Evan Rosen New York Daily News

A film about the life of legendary comedian Chris Farley is reportedly in the works, with Paul Walter Hauser signed on to star in the main role and Josh Gad set to make his directorial debut.

The story is being adapted from the New York Times bestseller “The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts,” reports Deadline.

Written by Farley’s older brother, Tom Farley Jr., “The Chris Farley Show” was published in 2009 and chronicles the famous actor’s work and life, as told by his family and friends.

The Farley family has reportedly given their blessing to the film adaptation, which is currently being shopped around Hollywood and has yet to land with a distributor.

Lorne Michaels, who hired Farley as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” in 1990, is producing the project.

Farley, who died in 1997 from a drug overdose, rose to prominence during his time on the late-night sketch program, playing several iconic characters, including Barney from the “Chippendales” audition, and Matt Foley (who “lives in a van down by the river”).

Starring alongside fellow cast members Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Tim Meadows, David Spade and Rob Schneider, Farley helped the group establish their reputation as “The Bad Boys of SNL.”

After his time on the show, he would star in multiple blockbuster films, including “Tommy Boy” and “Beverly Hills Ninja.” He was even cast as “Shrek” in the 2001 animated film, before his death at the age of 33.

Hauser, who will portray Farley in the new film, has won Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice awards for his role as suspected serial killer Larry Hall in Apple TV+ series “Black Bird.”

He previously starred in the films “I, Tonya,” “BlacKkKlansman,” and “Richard Jewell,” and recently appeared in the second season of “The Afterparty.”