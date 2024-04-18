Comedian Annie Lederman to bring humor on life and pop culture to Comedy Club

From staff reports

When: 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday

If You Go

A comedian known for her observational humor on life and pop culture will perform for two nights at the Spokane Comedy Club.

Annie Lederman, 40, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Lederman, an active figure in the comedy scene, has been featured on Showtime documentary ministries “Comedy Store,” in which she appeared alongside comedians Jay Leno, David Letterman and Joe Rogan.

She also co-hosts the podcast “Trash Tuesday” with Kahlya John and Esther Povitsky, and regularly appears as a guest on other podcasts, such as “The Joe Rogan Experience.”