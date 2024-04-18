Country artist, ‘The Voice’ alum Kameron Marlowe performs Friday at Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

Among his tour stops in the Pacific Northwest, Kameron Marlow bring his latest country hits to the Spokane Tribe Casino and Resort on Friday.

Before his rise to fame, Marlowe appeared on Season 15 of the hit TV series “The Voice,” taken under Blake Shelton’s wing and later Adam Lavine’s, then to fall out of the competition after reaching the Top 25. But since then, the 26-year-old has seen success in signing with two record labels and releasing multiple albums, the newest of which, “Keen’ the Lights On,” becomes available May 31.

Marlow will take the stage at 8 p.m., performing alongside Washington-born Tucker Wetmore. An up-and-coming country artist, Wetmore’s song “Wine Over Whiskey” hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart in March.