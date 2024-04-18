Niko Moon to play sold-out Knitting Factory

From staff reports

On Friday, Niko Moon will bring his brand of pop-country to the Knitting Factory for a sold-out show.

Moon will travel to Spokane on the final stop of his tour supporting his recently released second album, “Better Days.” The album features lead single “Falling for You” and a cover of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s country classic “Fishin’ in the Dark” that is quickly gaining online popularity.

Moon has now released two albums (his previous being 2021’s “Good Time”) and two EPs in recent years, alongside an EP and full-length album under the name Nic Cowan in the early 2010’s. His career as a songwriter has been a very active and successful one for over a decade.

Moon has written for many of the largest acts in modern country music including Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen, and has collaborations with the Zac Brown Band spanning his entire career, which took off in 2008.

Moon’s focus on good vibes is emphatic, and those vibes are sure to be found in the Knitting Factory crowd when he takes the stage.