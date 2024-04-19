Busy portal day for UW football: Three leave, one returns and one commits

Scott Hanson Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Washington football roster continues to evolve and it has been a very busy 24 hours.

Three players announced through social media their entrance into the transfer portal, another Husky who has been in the transfer portal (twice) returned to practice and the Huskies also got their first spring transfer portal commitment.

And things are unlikely to slow from here. At least for a while.

Entering the transfer portal were three walk-ons: redshirt sophomore receiver Jake Parnagian, who also was on the track team, redshirt sophomore tight end John Frazier and redshirt edge rusher Jake Mason.

Out of the transfer portal is redshirt freshman safety/receiver Vincent Holmes, who entered the portal for the second time this year on Monday, but was back at practice Thursday and is officially out of the portal — again.

Senior offensive lineman D’Angalo Titialii (6 feet 2, 320 pounds) from Portland State committed to the Huskies less than a half-hour after being offered a scholarship.

Titialli, who is from Auburn and played high school football at Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, spent the past four seasons at Portland State, redshirting his first year and then starting in 28 of 32 games he played in the past three seasons.

Titialli displayed great versatility at Portland State, starting 18 games at left guard, nine at center and one at left tackle. He was a four-time All-Big Sky Academic honoree.

Holmes, a scholarship player, was a safety last season, switched to receiver for the start of spring practices and then returned to safety.

“He was an elite player on both sides of the ball in high school,” UW receivers coach Kevin Cummings said Thursday about Holmes. “We saw a need at receiver right and was like, let’s give him a chance at that. But he’s also you know, really good on defense as well. So after a couple of practices, we all talked about it and he felt better about going to the defense.”

Of the three players entering the transfer portal, the only one to have seen game action is Parnagian, who played against California last season but did not catch a pass.