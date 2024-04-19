The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
55°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

Cocoa hits new record as North America grinds defy expectation

A pile of cocoa pods, showing signs of black pod disease, during a harvest at a farm in the town of Kwabeng, Ghana, on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.   (Paul Ninson/Bloomberg)
By Mumbi Gitau Washington Post

Cocoa futures in New York touched a fresh record as the pace of processing in chocolate factories holds up despite a global supply crunch and record prices.

The most-active contract surged as much as 5% to touch an all-time high of $11,578 a metric ton in early trading Friday.

Data released Thursday after market close showed so-called grinds - where cocoa is turned into butter and powder used in confectionery - rose nearly 4% in North America during the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

Processing in Europe fell only about 2% and inched lower in Asia. The data comes even as futures prices have more than doubled since the start of 2024.