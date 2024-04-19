The musical that introduced rock ’n’ roll to the theatrical stage, “Hair,” opened off Broadway on Oct. 17, 1967.

After a two- month run there, the show moved to a nightclub for another two months while the production’s creators concen- trated on refining their story and music before it opened at Broadway’s Biltmore Theater on April 29, 1968.

The show was created by two self-described “hippies,” Gerome Ragni and James Rado, who provided the story and the lyrics, and an established Canadian composer, Galt MacDermot, who had won a Grammy Award in 1961 for “African Waltz.”

“I had short hair, a wife and, at that point, four children. And I lived on Staten Island,” MacDer- mot would say later.

Ragni and Rado performed in the original off-Broadway and Broadway productions of “Hair,” along with a number of actors and musicians who would go on to greater fame: Diane Keaton, Ben Vereen, Keith Carradine, Barry McGuire, Ted Lange and Meat Loaf.

The musical focused on count- er-culture themes of the late 1960s, including the sexual revolution, drug use, nudity, anti-war protests and, especially, long hair on men, which had become increasingly popular in the 1960s.