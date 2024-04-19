The rock musical “Hair” opened off-Broadway in October 1967 and made
its Broadway debut the following April. The soundtrack recording
featuring the show's Broadway cast hit No. 1 on the U.S. album chart
55 years ago next Friday and stayed in the top spot for 13 weeks.
No other Broadway cast album has hit No. 1
on the Billboard 200 album chart since.
The Dawning of The Age of Aquarius
The musical that
introduced rock
’n’ roll to the
theatrical stage,
“Hair,” opened
off Broadway on
Oct. 17, 1967.
After a two-
month run there,
the show moved
to a nightclub for
another two
months while the
production’s
creators concen-
trated on refining
their story and
music before it
opened at
Broadway’s
Biltmore Theater
on April 29, 1968.
The show was
created by two
self-described
“hippies,”
Gerome Ragni
and James Rado,
who provided
the story and the
lyrics, and an
established
Canadian
composer, Galt
MacDermot, who
had won a
Grammy Award
in 1961 for
“African Waltz.”
“I had short hair,
a wife and, at
that point, four
children. And I
lived on Staten
Island,” MacDer-
mot would say
later.
Ragni and Rado
performed in the
original
off-Broadway
and Broadway
productions of “Hair,” along with
a number of actors and
musicians who would go on to
greater fame: Diane Keaton, Ben
Vereen, Keith Carradine, Barry
McGuire, Ted Lange and Meat
Loaf.
The musical focused on count-
er-culture themes of the late
1960s, including the sexual
revolution, drug use, nudity,
anti-war protests and, especially, long hair on men, which had become increasingly popular in the 1960s.
“Gimme a head with hair,” the
cast sings at one point. “Long
beautiful hair, Shining, gleaming,
streaming, flaxen, waxen ... Give
me down to there, hair, shoulder
length or longer ... Flow it, show
it, long as God can grow it, my
hair!”
It made for a very popular show.
“Hair” would
run for 1,750
performances
on Broadway
and, soon after,
productions
would crank up
across the U.S.
and in London.
Arguably, “Hair”
is best known
for its striking
music. You
know the
songs: “Let the
Sunshine In”
and “The Age
of Aquarius” —
which would be
combined into a
hit single for
the Fifth
Dimension —
and “Easy to Be
Hard,” which
would be
recorded with
great success
by Three Dog
Night.
The original
cast recording
of “Hair,”
released on
May 6, 1968,
would spend 13
weeks atop the
Billboard 200
album chart in
1969, a year
when an awful
lot of memora-
ble music was
released (enjoy
the list at right).
No original
Broadway cast
album has since
occupied
Billboard’s top
Album spot.
The album
would sell 3 million copies and
win a Grammy Award for Best
Score from an Original Cast Show
Album. In 2018, “Hair” would be
named to the National Record-
ing Registry list of significant
cultural sound recordings.
“Hair” was extensively rewritten
for its movie adaptation in 1979.
A 2009 Broadway revival would
win a Tony Award for Best
Revival of a Musical.
In The Library Of Congress
Since 2002,
the National
Recording
Preservation
Board of the
Library of
Congress has
selected sound
recordings
that are
“culturally,
historically or
aesthetically
significant” of
life in the
United States.
“Hair” is one of
only six
original
Broadway cast
soundtrack
albums to be
enshrined in
the National
Registry.
South Pacific
Added to the National Recording Registry: 2013
West Side Story
Added to the National Recording Registry: 2008
My Fair Lady
Added to the National Recording Registry: 2007
Fiddler on the Roof
Added to the National Recording Registry: 2019
Hair
Added to the National Recording Registry: 2018
The Wiz
Added to the National Recording Registry: 2017
Sign Of The Times
No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200
album chart from November 1968
through May 1969:
Cheap Thrills
Nov. 30, 1968 - 3 weeks at No. 1
Glen Campbell
Dec. 21 - 1 week at No. 1
The Beatles
Dec. 28 - 6 week at No. 1
Diana Ross and the Supremes and the Temptations
Feb. 8 - 1 week at No. 1
The Beatles
Feb. 15 - 3 week at No. 1
Glen Campbell
March 8 - 3 week at No. 1
Blood, Sweat & Tears
March 29 - 1 week at No. 1
Glen Campbell
April 5 - 3 week at No. 1
Blood, Sweat & Tears
April 12 - 2 week at No. 1
Hair
April 26 - 13 week at No. 1
Blood, Sweat & Tears
July 26 - 4 week at No. 1
Johnny Cash
Aug. 23 - 4 week at No. 1
Blind Faith
Sept. 20 - 2 week at No. 1
Creedence Clearwater Revival
Oct. 4 - 4 week at No. 1
The Beatles
Nov. 1 - 8 week at No. 1
Led Zeppelin
Dec. 27 - 1 week at No. 1
The Beatles
Jan. 3 - 2 week at No. 1
Led Zeppelin
Jan. 17 - 1 week at No. 1
The Beatles
Jan. 24 - 1 week at No. 1
Led Zeppelin
Jan. 31 - 5 week at No. 1
Simon & Garfunkel
March 7 - 10 week at No. 1
