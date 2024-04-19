How popular is Idaho’s abortion ban? Poll shows many disagree with laws

By Nicole Blanchard</p><p>The Idaho Statesman</p><p>

New polling released Friday indicates Idaho’s abortion laws are out of step with what residents prefer, imposing more restrictions than most survey respondents find necessary.

The poll was commissioned by Idahoans United for Women and Families, a fledgling nonprofit that announced Friday its intent to run a ballot measure to carve out abortion access.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Idaho has had some of the country’s strictest abortion laws. Shortly after the decision, abortion became illegal in Idaho except in the case of some narrow exceptions: if the mother’s life is at risk or if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest that had been reported to law enforcement.

Idahoans United for Women and Families said its poll results showed broad support for more exceptions and abortion access, as well as a lack of trust in the state legislators creating Idaho’s abortion laws.

“These laws that we have been left with in the wake of Roe do not seem to be consistent with the beliefs of Idaho voters,” said Melanie Folwell, spokesperson for the group.

Poll finds support for more abortion access

According to a polling results memo, the nonprofit’s poll was conducted by FM3 Research, a California-based public policy opinion research firm. The firm surveyed 603 Idaho residents in August 2022 – when the state’s total abortion ban went into effect – by phone, email and text.

The poll found the majority of Idahoans take a more lax stance on abortion than state law allows. Nearly one-third of respondents believe abortion should be legal “in almost all cases.” Another 27% agreed that the procedure should be legal in “some cases with some restrictions.” Its margin of error was 4%.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents said abortion should be legal in “just a few cases,” and just 12% said abortion should be illegal in all cases.

The poll showed the most consensus – 82% – among Idahoans in support of legal abortions when a mother is at risk of death. But the poll did not ask about Idahoans’ views on allowing an emergency abortion for a pregnant patient’s health. Currently Idaho has no exception for such cases, and the state is preparing to argue in front of the U.S. Supreme Court next week to keep such an exception at bay.

According to the poll, nearly two-thirds of Idahoans were also in favor of treating abortion as a private medical decision rather than a legal one. A similar proportion said they don’t believe people should impose their views on abortion on one another.

Sixty-three percent said they oppose felony charges for health care providers that perform abortions. Currently, Idaho doctors face a felony if they perform an abortion outside the state’s exception. Consequences include two to five years in prison and possible suspension or loss of their medical license.

The poll also highlighted a disconnect between Idaho residents and state legislators. Nearly half of people surveyed said they don’t think Idaho politicians share their views on abortion. About one-third said their views were shared by politicians, while 16% were unsure.

Respondents instead put their trust in medical professionals. Polling showed nurses and doctors were considered somewhat or very trustworthy on abortion issues by the vast majority of respondents. The next-most trusted category was women experiencing unplanned pregnancies, followed by faith leaders.

Politicians ranked lowest, with 41% of respondents saying they find Gov. Brad Little somewhat or very trustworthy, and 28% saying they find state legislators somewhat or very trustworthy.

The results of the nonprofit’s polling largely echo results of a similar poll the Idaho Statesman conducted around the same time. The Statesman polling showed just over half of Idahoans favored abortion being legal or legal with some limitations.

Polling will inform abortion ballot initiative

Folwell said the organization is still determining what a ballot initiative on abortion access might look like. In a news conference Friday, Folwell told reporters the group wants to address doctors’ needs and Idaho residents’ values.

Folwell said she expects the organization to begin the ballot initiative this summer with the intent of having the measure on the ballot in 2026. She said the group may end up filing multiple policies to address residents’ nuanced views on abortion.

Board member Florina Ruvio, a Caldwell resident and community engagement coordinator for the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, said during the news conference that she’s frustrated with lawmakers for failing to listen to Idahoans. She also criticized the conservative legislature’s involvement in medical decisions.

“It’s not small government to have government in the exam room,” Ruvio said.