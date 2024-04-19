Lawsuit alleges Central Valley School District failed to protect teen from teacher’s ‘sexually predatory behavior’

The Central Valley School District failed to protect a student from one of its former teacher’s “sexually predatory behavior,” according to a lawsuit filed against the school district last week in Spokane County Superior Court.

McKenna Kindred, 25, pleaded guilty March 28 to second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes, both gross misdemeanors, after a sexual relationship with her 17-year-old student during the 2022-23 school year.

She was sentenced to two years of probation and $700 in fines and fees, and she must register as a sex offender.

The lawsuit filed April 10 by the Washington Law Center on behalf of the boy alleges Kindred started to “sexually groom” the student during the 2022-23 school year.

It says Kindred used her “position of trust and authority” to have sexual contact with the student, including soliciting him to send sexually explicit images of him to her. She also sent explicit content to the boy.

The district failed to issue and enforce appropriate policies and procedures to ensure the boy’s safety; properly hire, train and supervise staff, including Kindred; and prevent Kindred from sexually exploiting the student, the lawsuit alleges.

“Over a period of months, Kindred used her position of power to manipulate, groom and ultimately sexually abuse (the boy),” according to the lawsuit. “The District knew or should have known about the dangers Kindred presented to (the boy) but failed to take reasonable efforts to control her or to otherwise protect (him). (The boy’s) damages are the result of the District’s failure to control Kindred and to otherwise protect (him) from her sexually predatory behavior.”

Kindred was hired Aug. 1, 2021, and all hiring processes were followed, according to an emailed statement from the district. The district placed Kindred on administrative leave as soon as the district was made aware of the allegations. She submitted her resignation in April 2023.

“We understand concerns regarding a former employee,” the district wrote. “Please know that we take these type of matters very seriously because student safety is our utmost priority.”

Students came forward in December 2022 to describe the inappropriate relationship between Kindred and the boy, according to court documents.

The teenager was interviewed at his home and admitted he’d begun messaging Kindred in June 2022. He told police he visited Kindred’s house and that they had sex.

The lawsuit claims the teen continues to suffer “mental anguish and severe emotional distress,” and was unable to finish his senior year in-person because of Kindred’s misconduct.

“(The boy) was a socially thriving and outgoing young man that had a close relationship with his family prior to the sexual misconduct perpetuated on him by Kindred,” according to the complaint.

The boy seeks damages in an amount to be proven at trial, as well as court and attorney costs.

In a prepared statement at her sentencing, Kindred apologized to the victim and his family, and said she was “deeply ashamed.”