Man hit by train in Cliff-Cannon Neighborhood, sustains life-threatening injuries

A man was hit by a train in Spokane’s Cliff-Cannon Neighborhood Friday morning and transported to the hospital.

According to Spokane Police Department spokesperson Julie Humphreys, both police and fire responded to the train tracks next to West 7th Avenue and Cannon Street just after 10 a.m. when a caller reported someone was hit by a train. The man was immediately given medical aid and sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The area is not near a roadway and the man is suspected of trespassing, Humphreys said. He laid down between the two tracks and stood up when the train approached, she said.

The incident caused train delays for part of the morning.

The man struck by the train has not been identified.