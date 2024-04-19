Mariners’ series opener vs. Rockies postponed because of weather

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

DENVER — For the first time since July 12, 2022 — a span of 256 regular-season games, the Mariners won’t play a baseball game due to weather.

The Rockies announced just after 3 p.m. MT Friday that the series opener, scheduled for 5:40 p.m. PT, had been postponed due to inclement weather.

With temperatures in the low 30s and a chilly wind blowing steadily since Thursday morning, the playing conditions wouldn’t have been ideal or comfortable. But a forecast for rain starting around first pitch and possible snow to follow Friday evening made it an easy decision to wait.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sunday with game times set for 12:10 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. PT.

Why Sunday?

The weather is expected to be only slightly better on Saturday with high temperature of 41 degrees right around the 5:10 p.m. first pitch.

But Sunday’s forecast is for dry conditions and a high of 70 degrees, which made more sense for a doubleheader. The Mariners also have an off-day on Monday.

Seattle will be able to add another player to their roster for the doubleheader. Sources indicated that right-handed pitcher Casey Lawrence, who was supposed to start Friday night for Tacoma, was en route to Denver as a taxi-squad player. But with the Rainiers playing in Las Vegas, they could also send in a different pitcher if needed.

Both games of the doubleheader will be televised on ROOT Sports and carried live on the Mariners radio network.