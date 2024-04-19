Music legend Al Stewart to perform Thursday at the Bing

From staff reports

The Bing Crosby Theater is one of Spokane’s most legendary buildings, so it seems fitting that a musical great like Al Stewart will take to the historic stage on Thursday, April 25.

Stewart has been a household name of the folk-rock scene since the late 1960s and ’70s when he was a key part of the musical era known as the “Second British Folk Revival.” He is most well-known for his two platinum albums, 1976’s “Year of the Cat” (particularly the title track) and 1978’s “Time Passages.”

Stewart’s interesting writing style has created various outside-the-box albums and songs, along with a long-standing cult following in America and across the pond in the U.K. Stewart is known for his historical references and themes, perhaps best exemplified in his 1973 album “Past, Present, and Future,” in which all eight tracks represent a decade of the 20th century. Stewart has also released an album titled “Russians & Americans” that focuses on the tensions between the two countries during the 1980s; 1995’s “Between the Wars” highlighting major historical/culture events from 1918-39; and a concept album based on wine titled “Down in the Cellar” in 2000.

The Scottish man got his start in 1966 and has been well-acquaintedv with many other musical legends for just as long. From living with Paul Simon to working with Jimmy Page, Laurence Juber, Albert Hammond and more, Stewart has been around greatness for a while. Stewart also recorded one of his most popular albums, “Year of the Cat,” at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios, performed at the first ever Glastonbury Festival in 1970, and knew Yoko Ono before she met John Lennon.

Stewart has spent nearly six decades as one of the most interesting musicians touring the world, and he will bring his unique style to one of Spokane’s own most distinct venues.