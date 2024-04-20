Crews recover body of fisherman in CdA River

A fisherman who reportedly fell Friday in the Coeur d’Alene River was recovered Saturday, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office responded Friday to a report of a fisherman drowning near Bumblebee on the Coeur d’Alene River, a Facebook post stated. Several agencies, using drones, divers, jet skis and a K-9 team, tried to locate the man.

Crews found the man dead Saturday and removed him from the river.

The sheriff’s office reminded people to be careful when fishing or boating this spring in local rivers. The water levels are high, and the river’s current is much faster than it appears, the Facebook page said.

No other information was available.