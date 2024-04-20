Romain Metanire, Andrew Lewis lift Spokane Velocity to 2-0 win over Richmond

From staff reports

RICHMOND, Va. – The Spokane Velocity will spend at least part of their inaugural season at the top of USL League One.

After being ousted from U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, the Velocity were tenacious in a 2-0 win over the Richmond Kickers on Saturday in front of 5,368 fans at City Stadium.

Spokane used a team with four attacking players and pressured Richmond from the opening kick, controlling 60% of the possession and winning three corners in the first 30 minutes. The Velocity had a great chance in the ninth minute, when Kimami Smith drove in past the goalkeeper but wasn’t able to get a shot off.

Still, the breakthrough felt imminent.

The Velocity (3-2-1) scored the decisive goal in the 32nd minute, as right back Romain Metanire, of Metz, France, got behind the defense on an overlap.

Collin Fernandez passed over a Richmond defender, who slipped on the play, and Metanire scored from close range in front of the face of goalie Pablo Jara.

The Kickers (1-3-1) controlled possession in the second half, but the Velocity defense and goalie Merancio Valdez wouldn’t let anything through. Valdez saved Richmond’s lone shot on goal out of nine attempts.

Spokane midfielder Andrew Lewis added insurance with a powerful goal in the 72nd minute from just outside the box. Pierre Reedy set him up with a slow grounded cross from the left side to the middle of the field.

The win puts Spokane into a tie at the top the league with 10 points, although Greenville (10 points) and Knoxville (nine) have games in hand.