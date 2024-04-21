50 years ago in Expo history: The laundry list of lingering fair prep was long, but ‘everything was going fast’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

With less than two weeks until opening day, work at the Expo ’74 site was reaching a “frantic pace.”

Construction coordinator Jerry Eby said 99% of the paving was done, and all of the structures were up.

What was left?

Moving exhibit materials into the pavilions.

Landscaping on Canada Island.

Putting the seats onto A&W Skyfloat (aka, chairlift).

Installing the five giant “butterflies.”

Setting up tables, chairs and kitchens in the fair’s seven restaurants.

Various painting, wiring and plumbing jobs.

“It may look like a lot has to be done yet, but everything is going in fast,” Eby said. “We foresee no problems.”

Eby added, “I wasn’t so sure a month to six weeks ago, when several last-minute changes and additions were being made.”

From 100 years ago: The strange story of John Strandberg, 35, ended with his death at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Strandberg’s foot was torn off when he was caught in the machinery at Western Pine Manufacturing. Gangrene set in, but he refused to have his leg amputated, because he was a Christian Scientist. He believed that his foot would grow back. A court order was obtained, and doctors amputated the leg.

But the poison had spread to his hip, and the effort to save him was futile.