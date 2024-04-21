Give and Gather: Bars and restaurants team up to support Volunteers of America this week

Some of Spokane’s favorite local gathering spots will donate a portion of their sales this week to support Volunteers of America Eastern Washington.

Volunteers of America runs shelters for youth, women and veterans in Spokane, including Crosswalk Youth Shelter and Hope House.

Now in its third year, the Give and Gather event will raise money for the nonprofit’s housing programs.

“We love it because it is a way to eat local and give to charity,” said Rae-Lynn Barden, Volunteers of America communications director.

Among others, the Elk Public House and the Two Seven Public House will donate 10% of their lunch sales, Emma Rue’s will donate $1 from a specialty cocktail, Park Inn Bar and Grill will donate $1 from every pizza and Zona Blanca will donate $1 from every margarita starting Monday.

“It’s a different kind of idea that brings people into the restaurant and helps a good cause,” said Marshall Powell, the general manager of the Elk.

The week will culminate in a pint night Friday at Brick West Brewing with the Volunteers of America team and board members. Drop in between 4 and 7 p.m. The brewery will donate 5% of the evening’s sales.

Barden said the gathering is a fun way to thank all the donors and volunteers who help the organization throughout the year.

“Volunteers of America is doing some of the hardest, most effective work in our community,” Brick West marketer Bill Powers said. “It is an extra valuable place for us to help out.”

Other establishments participating this week:

Remedy Kitchen and Tavern will donate 10% of all proceeds Monday and Tuesday.

Iron Goat Brewing will donate $1 from every pint from 4 p.m. to closing Tuesday.

Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ will donate 10% of sales all day Wednesday.

People’s Waffle will donate $1 per waffle, excluding kids’ meals, Monday to Thursday.

Saranac Public House will donate 100% of pretzel sales Friday.

Hogwash Whiskey Den will donate $1 from every cocktail Friday and Saturday.