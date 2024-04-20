Universal Studios tram crashes, injuring 15 riders

By Taryn Luna Los Angeles Times

More than a dozen people were injured when a four-car tram crashed at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday night, authorities said.

The last car of the tram struck a rail when it was traveling down a hill near a parking structure, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Maria Abal said.

“There was some type of issue with the brakes,” Abal said. “We don’t exactly know what yet.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call at 9:04 p.m. and responded to the scene.

A total of 15 people were injured, including one who had moderate injuries, according to Fredrick Fielding, a public information officer for the county Fire Department.

At least four passengers were transported to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Abal said.

In a statement late Saturday, the theme park confirmed that an incident took place “that resulted in multiple minor injuries.”

“We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident,” Universal Studios Hollywood said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

The park’s tram can hold more than 100 people, Abal said, but it was unclear how many were on board at the time of the incident.

The crash will be investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

The Universal Studios tram tour, called the World-Famous Studio Tour, is a signature attraction at the theme park. The park is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the ride beginning next week.

The tour goes behind the scenes of movie sets, from “Jaws” to Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” and offers a look into the last 50 years of Universal films.