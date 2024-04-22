50 years ago in Expo history: Federal Energy Office expects gasoline supply not to impact world’s fair

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

One persistent worry of Expo ’74’s organizers – that the gasoline shortage would curtail tourism – was put to rest.

The Federal Energy Office said an adequate supply of gasoline was assured over the summer. The Arab oil embargo had been lifted, at least for the time being, and the energy office said prime routes to Spokane would have adequate supplies.

The editors of the Spokane Chronicle summed up the good news like this: “A fair’s bound to be more fun when there are no worries about getting there and back.”

From 100 years ago: About 40 farmers scoured the area around Mount Hope in search of an alleged “wild man” who had attacked a 14-year-old paperboy.

The man apparently jumped out of the bushes and tried to jerk the reins away from the boy, who was riding a pony. The pony bit the man on the shoulder enabling the boy to get away.

A number of other residents of the area reported seeing the man, who was described as “only partially clad, barefooted, and exceptionally wild-looking.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1945: Battle of Berlin: Upon being informed that a planned counter-attack never happened, Adolf Hitler flies into a rage, denounces the German Army and concedes World War II is lost.

1964: The world’s fair at Flushing Meadow, Corona Park, New York, opens.

1976: Barbara Walters becomes the first female nightly network news anchor after taking the position at ABC News in the United States.