Imagine Dragons to play the Gorge Amphitheatre Sept. 28; tickets on sale Friday.

From staff reports

In celebration of Imagine Dragons’ new album out June 28, the pop rock band announced Monday that its largest North American tour yet would make a stop Sept. 28 at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.

Imagine Dragons’ top hits include “Demons,” “Believer,” “Whatever It Takes” and “Thunder.” “Radioactive” earned the rockers Best Rock Performance at the 2014 Grammy Awards. Imagine Dragon’s new single “Eyes Closed” was released just a few weeks ago, a preview of their looming “Loom” album out in June.

Presale tickets for the Gorge show are available 10 a.m. Tuesday at imaginedragonsmusic.com/tour or citientertainment.com for Citi cardholders.