Letter for Monday, April 22

Support for health care workers must continue

Our health care systems are crucial to our well-being. With the increasing cost of living across the nation, it is imperative that we stand in support of our health care workers during this time of need. Over the past three years, the cost of living in Spokane County has surged by 14%. Despite this, our health care professionals, including those at Deaconess and Sacred Heart, have faced challenges in contract negotiations, as they seek a fair adjustment to reflect this rise.

These repeated setbacks have pushed these workers to consider the measure of striking. They highlight the reality that they are among the lowest-paid workers in their field within the state, despite their indispensable roles and the specialized services they provide, which are unique to Spokane. A strike would not only disrupt vital health care services but also lead to the loss of approximately 500 dedicated workers.

While Providence has stated its readiness for a potential strike, it is crucial to recognize that this readiness comes at a significant cost, with wages potentially reaching as high as $152 per hour for essential roles. Such a situation raises concerns for Spokane, as it could tarnish the reputation of our health care systems.

It is upon us as a community to advocate for our health care workers and urge Providence to provide the deserved cost-of-living adjustment. Ensuring fair compensation for these dedicated professionals is not just a matter of economic justice but also essential for maintaining the quality and integrity of our health care services.

Drake Larson

Spokane