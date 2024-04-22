NBA Locals: Jalen Suggs exits with injury, later returns; Chet Holmgren named RotY finalist

From staff and wire reports

CLEVELAND — Magic guard Jalen Suggs put no weight on his left leg as he was carried by teammates to Orlando‘s locker room late in the first quarter of a 96-86 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Somehow, the former Gonzaga standout was able to return to the court to start the second half.

Suggs collided his left knee with Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell with about four minutes remaining in the opening quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Magic guard stayed down on the court as video replay showed his leg bend outward when he tried to go in for a steal from Mitchell.

Late in the second quarter, Suggs was diagnosed by the Magic with a left knee strain, the team said. Orlando initially ruled him as questionable to return to tonight’s game at Cleveland.

Known for his toughness, Suggs was able to go through some light shooting and warm up at halftime to start the third quarter for the Magic.

In visible pain after his collision, Suggs was unable to get up on his own and quickly was surrounded by a group of teammates and coaches.

During the timeout called by Orlando, Suggs was carried by two teammates with his arms around their shoulders and put no weight on his left leg as he headed to the locker room.

Suggs had three rebounds and an assist before he exited the game in the first quarter.

He finished with nine points, six rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes.

Cleveland closed the first quarter on a 16-5 run and scored 14 of those points after Suggs left the game.

The Cavs took a 2-0 series lead.

Holmgren finalist for RotY

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (GU) was named one of three finalists for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award.

Holmgren was named alongside Charlotte’s Brandon Miller and San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, who is a heavy favorite to win the award.

Holmgren missed last season with an injury, after being selected second in the 2022 NBA draft.

He averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in the regular season. Holmgren had 15 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in his playoff debut on Sunday, a 94-92 win over New Orleans.