Second parent dies after Spokane house fire started by electrical malfunction

Another parent has died after a deadly house fire in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood Saturday caused by an electrical malfunction on the front porch.

Arielle Desislets, 33, died Sunday evening, according to a family member. Her kids, ages 2 and 7, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The father, Robert Desislets, 38, died on the scene, a Spokane Fire Department news release said.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call about a porch on fire at 4:10 a.m. Saturday. They removed the family from the second floor of the burning house at 1717 N. Howard St. and began CPR.

An investigation determined the fire was accidental and caused by an extension cord used in place of permanent wiring, Spokane Fire said on Monday.

The fire began at the front of the porch, engulfed the nearby garage and quickly spread upstairs.

No functional smoke alarms were found in the home.

The oldest child in the Desislets family is expected to be taken off life support, according to an email sent by his school principal at Holmes Elementary.

“Throughout the day, we will have extra support on campus for students, staff and families as they process their thoughts and emotions,” Principal Kayle Colyar wrote. “We know this may be difficult information to process. Please observe your child closely over the next several days and weeks to watch for signs of distress, which may indicate a need for additional support and guidance.”

The family of the fire victims started a fund to pay for funeral expenses through gofundme.com.

The three-bedroom, one -bathroom house was built in 1905 and sits directly across the street from North Central High School. The Desislets purchased the home in 2020.