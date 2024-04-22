Top Washington recruit Davis Fogle announces Gonzaga offer

One of the top recruits in the state of Washington has apparently made a strong impression on Mark Few and his coaching staff at Gonzaga.

Davis Fogle, a 6-foot-7 shooting guard who most recently played at Anacortes High School, announced Monday afternoon he’s received a scholarship offer from Gonzaga.

According to 247Sports.com, Fogle, who plans to continue his high school career at Arizona-based Compass Prep, is the top-rated prospect in Washington for the recruiting class of 2025.

Along with Gonzaga, Fogle, who’s considered a four-star recruit, also lists offers from LSU, Nebraska, Washington, Boise State, Loyola Marymount, Portland and Seattle U, according to 247Sports.com.

Earlier this month, Fogle told On3.com he’s also received an offer from Creighton and is hearing from Saint Mary’s, indicating to the website plans to set up a visit to Moraga.

According to 247Sports, Fogle is the nation’s 10th-rated shooting guard and No. 75 overall recruit in the 2025 class.

Fogle has only taken one official visit at this point, traveling to Nebraska on Oct. 20 according to 247Sports.

After averaging 24.6 points per game during his sophomore season at Anacortes, Fogle led the Seahawks to a Washington 2A State Tournament as a junior. Anacortes won its opening-round game against Columbia River before losing consecutive games to North Kitsap and Prosser.

Fogle becomes the fourth player in the 2025 recruiting class to receive an offer from Gonzaga, joining five-star guards Isiah Harwell and Jalen Haralson, along with four-star forward Nik Khamenia.

The Zags recently extended an offer to center Sam Funches, a four-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.