Forty years ago today, April 23, 1984,
President Ronald Reagan's secretary of
health and human services, Margaret
Heckler, announced the discovery of the
virus responsible for causing AIDS.
She also announced a
vaccine might be
coming soon. She would
be woefully wrong on
that second count.
Living - And Dying - With HIV
Detecting The New Retrovirus
On June 5, 1981, the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention's
weekly Morbidity and Mortality
Report noted an unusual cluster of
a particular lung condition found in
five previously healthy gay men in
Los Angeles.
Over the following months,
additional cases were found in
men in other cities around the U.S.,
along with other ailments typically
found in patients whose immunology
has been suppressed.
By August 1982, the disease had
been found to spread rapidly
among gay men, hemophiliacs,
immigrants from Haiti and users
of intravenous drugs. The CDC
began referring to it as “the 4H
disease” — for homosexuals,
heroin users, hemophiliacs and
Haitians — but finally settled on
Acquired Immunodeficiency
Syndrome, or AIDS.
The race was on to determine
what infectious agent caused
AIDS.
In 1983, a team at the Pasteur
Institute in Paris led by Luc
Montagnier and Françoise
Barré-Sinoussi discovered HIV-1,
a retrovirus that affected some
human white blood cells —
T-cells, which play a role in the
immune system — but not
others. They called their
discovery a Lymphadenopathy-
Associated Virus.
A year later, a team of scientists
led by Robert Gallo at the
National Cancer Institute in
Bethesda, Maryland, isolated a
retrovirus in a group of 48 AIDS
patients and found a way to
produce that retrovirus in a
laboratory, allowing for more
extensive study. Gallo called the
new retro virus HTLV-III, for
Human T-Lymphotropic Virus.
It was then that Secretary of
Health and Human Services
Margaret Heckler announced the
virus responsible for the AIDS
epidemic had been found. She
would later admit that promising
a vaccine was a serious miscalculation
on her part.
Montagnier's group was later able to show that the two
viruses were different but related. In 1986, LAV and HTLV-III
were renamed Human Immunodeficiency Virus, or HIV.
In 1991, Gallo admitted the retrovirus he had claimed to
discover was, in fact, a virus sent to him by the French team
the year before. It was also alleged that Gallo had falsified
some of his data to beat the French team and claim the
credit for discovering the retrovirus. Much of this drama
was portrayed in the 1993 made-for-TV movie “And the
Band Played On.”
Nevertheless, Gallo has continued to work on HIV test
kits, HIV/AIDS treatment strategies and pursuing a
vaccine.
An HIV Rapid Test Kit
In 2008, Montagnier and Barré-Sinoussi shared
the 2008 Nobel Prize in Physiology for their
work in isolating the HIV virus. Montagnier
said he was “surprised” Gallo was excluded
from the Nobel Prize. “It was important to
prove that HIV was the cause of AIDS,”
Montagnier told reporters. “Gallo had a
very important role in that. I'm very sorry
for Robert Gallo.”
There is still no vaccine for HIV. With
lifelong treatment with medicine to
suppress the virus and its effects,
however, patients can expect to live
a long life. In addition, an HIV-positive
patient who is being treated is
of much lower risk of transmitting
HIV.
The number of new HIV
infections in the U.S. has
declined about 12% over the
past four years to about
30,000 a year. The number
of HIV-positive patients
who die from AIDS has
declined.
The U.S. Department of
Health and Human
Services estimates that
13% of people in the
U.S. who have HIV
don't know and
haven't been tested.
