On June 5, 1981, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report noted an unusual cluster of a particular lung condition found in five previously healthy gay men in Los Angeles.

Over the following months, additional cases were found in men in other cities around the U.S., along with other ailments typically found in patients whose immunology has been suppressed.

By August 1982, the disease had been found to spread rapidly among gay men, hemophiliacs, immigrants from Haiti and users of intravenous drugs. The CDC began referring to it as “the 4H disease” — for homosexuals, heroin users, hemophiliacs and Haitians — but finally settled on Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, or AIDS.

The race was on to determine what infectious agent caused AIDS.

In 1983, a team at the Pasteur Institute in Paris led by Luc Montagnier and Françoise Barré-Sinoussi discovered HIV-1, a retrovirus that affected some human white blood cells — T-cells, which play a role in the immune system — but not others. They called their discovery a Lymphadenopathy- Associated Virus.

A year later, a team of scientists led by Robert Gallo at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, isolated a retrovirus in a group of 48 AIDS patients and found a way to produce that retrovirus in a laboratory, allowing for more extensive study. Gallo called the new retro virus HTLV-III, for Human T-Lymphotropic Virus.

It was then that Secretary of Health and Human Services Margaret Heckler announced the virus responsible for the AIDS epidemic had been found. She would later admit that promising a vaccine was a serious miscalculation on her part.