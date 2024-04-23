The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane Valley Deputies looking for 12-year-old runaway

Spokane Valley Deputies are looking for Gianna Emra, 12, who they say ran away from her group home on April 19 (Courtesy of the Spokane Valley Police Department)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122
Spokane Valley deputies asked for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old who did not return to her group home after school on Friday.

Gianna Emra was recently placed at a group home on the 14000 block of East Boone Avenue, deputies said in a news release Tuesday.

Deputies learned Vancouver Police had Gianna listed as a missing juvenile runaway since March.

Investigators were unable to locate Gianna and are unsure if she’s still in the Spokane area or has returned to Vancouver. She is approximately 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing green and blue plaid pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on Gianna’s location is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with reference No. 10054003.