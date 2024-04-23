WSU and Virginia agree to home-and-home football series, with first game set for 2025

PULLMAN — Washington State has partnered with an ACC foe for two football games.

WSU and Virginia have agreed to play a home-and-home series, per a release published Tuesday, with the first game set for Charlottesville, Virginia, on Sept. 27, 2025, and the second game in Pullman on Sept. 13, 2031.

It will mark the Cougars’ first time hosting an ACC opponent at Gesa Field.

“We are thrilled to add the series with Virginia as we continue to schedule top-tier opponents for our student-athletes, fans and alumni,” WSU interim athletics director Anne McCoy said via release.

The agreement gives the Cougars the fifth game on their 2025 schedule, which includes a home matchups with Idaho (Aug. 30), San Diego State (Sept. 6) and Washington (date TBA) and a road tilt against North Texas (Sept. 13).

It’s the third game on WSU’s 2031 schedule, which features a home game against Mississippi State (Aug. 30) and a road test against San Jose State (Sept. 6).

The full schedules for WSU and Oregon State, the two Pac-12 schools left behind by conference realignment, remain hazy as both programs try to rebuild the conference. In the meantime, the universities are using a two-year grace period to operate as a two-team conference.

Next year’s game will be the fourth ACC opponent WSU has faced in program history, including a win over Miami in the 2015 Sun Bowl and losses to Pittsburgh in 1995 and Syracuse in 1979.