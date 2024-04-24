Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for April 25, 2024
Fly fishing
Silver Bow Fly Fishing reports good fishing on the lower St. Joe River. Skwala dries have been effective and there are a few fish up eating March Browns. Streamer and nymph fishing fill in the gaps when dry fly fishing slows.
Prespawn bass fishing with streamers has been good on many of the lakes this spring and should remain so for a couple of more weeks.
Trout and kokanee
Ahead of the Saturday fishing opener, district fish biologist Randy Osborne prefished some of the lowland lakes south of Spokane. He is especially high on Badger and Williams . Badger Lake anglers can expect to see 10½-inch rainbow trout and cutthroat trout over a foot long. Badger Lake kokanee are about 10 inches long, but Osborne noted that Badger lake kokes grow fast.
Williams Lake was rehabbed in 2022 and has a good number of 10½-inch rainbow trout as well as carryovers running 14 to 15 inches and some brood fish of 18 inches or better. Williams also has 11- to 12-inch cutthroat and a few tiger trout.
Osborne said Fish Lake is not doing well. It has some tiger and brook trout, but the huge population of stunted perch competes for food and discourages future plantings.
Clear Lake looks good with rainbow 10 to 11 inches long and brood fish up to 19 inches. The lake also has some big brown trout, many running 16 inches and up to 23 inches. Clear also has spiny ray, and some big largemouth bass are caught there every year.
Fishtrap Lake is seeing some sunfish, but still looks good for 10- to 11-inch rainbow, some carryovers and some brood stock. Unfortunately, West Medical is loaded with goldfish and is being considered for rehabilitation this fall. There are not many catchable-size rainbow available, but some big rainbow and browns up to 6 pounds are caught occasionally. Sadly, a few anglers are mostly responsible for the goldfish infestation because they use them for bait, tossing them into the lake at day’s end or when they fear detection. If you witness anyone fishing with goldfish, contact 1-877-933-9847 to report this violation.
No one seems to know what Loon Lake will be like this year. Last season, the kokanee were big but few and far between and few younger fish were caught. It is likely this year will be even worse.
A friend who lives at Long Lake reports catching big trout and some walleye off his dock. The biggest trout weighed 6¾ pounds. With the weeds still down and the water warming some, trolling for Long Lake trout is becoming more productive.
Lake Chelan is giving up good catches of nice-sized kokanee across from 25 Mile Creek, and even somewhat larger fish off Chelan Shores where there have been reports of 16-inch fish.
They are open year-round, and the Idaho Panhandle is home to plenty of lowland lakes with great fishing possibilities this spring. Some of these are Post Falls Park Pond (Kootenai County); Spicer Pond (Benewah County); Shepherd Lake (Bonner County); Brush Lake (Boundary County); Kelso Lake (Bonner County); Round Lake (Bonner County); Hauser Lake (Kootenai County); and Dawson Lake (Boundary County). Some of these are multispecies waters.
To find maps to these lakes and more, use Idaho Fish and Game’s Fishing Planner.
Spiny ray
One of the first places to look for walleye on Potholes Reservoir in the spring is in Lind Coulee.
Some walleye move up into this channel for spawning in the spring and then move out into the reservoir.
If you’re careful, you can run all the way up to the outflow of Warden Lake. The walleye spawn appears to be a little late on area waters this year.
At this time of year, northern pike can be targeted from shore by using a bobber and bait. Catch rates typically aren’t high in the early spring, but it is when some of the biggest fish are caught. Action has been reported in Idaho’s Chain Lakes.
Coeur d’Alene Lake offers outstanding smallmouth bass fishing in the spring and the 10 Chain Lakes offer good opportunity for bass, bluegill and crappie. Rose Lake also has channel catfish. Idaho’s Fernan Lake offers anglers the chance to catch all these species and has rainbow trout. Fernan is stocked with nearly 25,000 catchable rainbow between April and October. Docks and boat ramp access are abundant at the east and west ends of the lake and from the road that runs along the north side.
Other species
WDFW has approved another seven days of coastal razor clam digs that started Tuesday and additional tentative digs planned for May 6-12 when some excellent minus tides will be available. Not all beaches will be open. Some clam diggers are doubling their fun by casting for surf perch after the dig. This has been good at times.
Hunting
Just about every turkey hunter I know has shot a tom. There have been a lot of jakes reported this year, whereas last season they were scarce. There are still lots of birds in the woods and fields, but gobbling around my house north of Wandermere has tapered off.
