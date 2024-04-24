North Idaho man gets probation for possessing child porn

A 49-year-old North Idaho man who had over 2,000 images and videos of child pornography was sentenced last week to four years of probation.

George Kevin Nolan was convicted of three counts of possession of child porn, according to a Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

Undercover detectives learned Nolan had child porn between May and July. Officers searched Nolan’s home and computer and located over 2,000 images and videos of the porn.

Deputy Attorney General Madison Allen recommended concurrent 10-year prison sentences.

District Judge Richard Christensen issued the prison sentences but, instead of sending Nolan to prison, placed him on probation.