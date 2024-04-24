One teen injured in north Spokane apartment shooting

A teenage boy sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back Wednesday night at a north Spokane apartment complex.

Spokane Police Lt. Bart Stevens said police were investigating whether the shooting was intentional or accidental, but the original call was reported as accidental.

The male was taken to the hospital. Stevens did not know his condition.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. at the Center Court Apartments, located on North Nevada Street near Sitka Avenue, Stevens said.

No other information was immediately available.