PetSmart contest offers to cover up bad tattoos with a pic of your pooch

By Ruben Vives Los Angeles Times

Every tattoo has a story. Some are good; others may leave a nagging sense of regret.

Those tattoos that make you cringe are at the heart of a contest that the PetSmart superstore company launched this month.

Dubbed the “Redo Tattoo” contest, PetSmart is offering five winners a chance to replace tattoos they regret with a portrait of a pet.

The company’s website already has a gallery of regrettable tattoos that includes badly drawn stars, an outline of the state of Oklahoma, Bad Bunny’s heart logo and lots of kanji, the Japanese characters that many Americans have inked into their skin.

The company said it has partnered with Alium Tattoo Studio in Culver City, California, to provide consultation and sessions with tattoo artists who will turn those regrettable images into fresh ink of beloved furry friends.

Don’t live in Los Angeles? No problem. The company says it will also provide winners with travel and a two-night hotel stay in L.A.

The contest, which is open to U.S. residents 18 and older, is part of PetSmart’s publicity campaign for a new rewards program. Entries must be received by April 30 and will be judged on creativity, originality and the effect the replacement tattoo will have on the person.