Prep roundup: Ethan Turley paces West Valley baseball over East Valley; Andre Chaker registers hat trick for Ridgeline boys soccer

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League. For box scores and recaps from all of Wednesday’s action, visit our results page here.

Baseball

West Valley 15, East Valley 0 (5): Ethan Turley went 3 for 3 with two doubles, three runs and four RBIs and the visiting Eagles (8-7, 8-2) blanked the Knights (2-13, 1-9) in a GSL 2A game. Johnny Macall and Derek Maney combined on a two-hitter over five innings.

Rogers 6, Clarkston 4: Jackson Ables hit a two-run home run and the Pirates (4-11, 3-7) beat the visiting Bantams (5-9, 5-5). Owen Norden doubled, scored and knocked in two for Rogers.

Pullman 10, Shadle Park 0 (5): Brady Coulter went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and the Greyhounds (11-3, 9-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (8-7, 4-6). Calvin Heusser allowed one hit and two walks over five shutout innings.

Softball

Freeman 7, Medical Lake 3: Kaylee Ripke went 2 for 3 with a homer, double and three RBIs and the Scotties (11-3, 7-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (8-9, 3-7) in an NEA game. Ripke struck out 13 in a complete game and Ella Jones knocked in a pair for Freeman.

Riverside 13, Newport 5: Kaylee Winterroth went 3 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs and the Rams (12-4, 8-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-13, 0-9). Malia Reedy and Allison Lapano hit home runs and Kynlea Toner struck out 13 in a complete game.

Colville 10, Lakeside 9 (9): Navae Kinney singled, stole second and scored the winning run in the ninth inning and the Crimson Hawks (11-3, 7-1) beat the Eagles (6-8, 4-5). Kinney went 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs and Morgan Palmer had two hits, including a homer, three runs and two RBIs.

Boys soccer

Ridgeline 8, North Central 0: Andre Chaker scored two goals and had two assists and the visiting Falcons (10-3, 7-1) beat the Wolfpack (1-11, 0-9) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Zach Role added two goals and an assist while Silas Merino made nine saves for the clean sheet.

Gonzaga Prep 2, University 1: Alex Wood and Phoenix Sandbo scored first half goals and the visiting Bullpups (5-8, 3-5) beat the Titans (3-11, 1-7).

West Valley 5, Clarkston 1: Rylan Allen scored three goals and the Eagles (10-4, 7-2) topped the visiting Bantams (3-12, 1-8) in a GSL 2A game. Cyler Petruso added a goal and an assist for West Valley.