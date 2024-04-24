Ramen Fest back at Spokane Buddhist Temple

A server brings out an order from the kitchen during the booming 2019 Ramen Fest at Spokane Buddhist Temple. (Spokesman-Review photo archives)

From staff reports

The Spokane Buddhist Temple is hosting its 37th Ramen Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The traditional Japanese recipe ramen ($15) can be ordered with pork/chicken broth and chicken meat or with vegetarian miso- based broth and tofu. The ramen broth takes six days to make and is full of noodles and topped with vegetables. Mochi desserts and inari sushi are also available for $8.

Orders are takeout only and have regularly sold out each year.

“Our chefs have dedicated tireless hours to honing their craft, creating the perfect flavor combinations for this annual fundraiser,” the temple said in a news release.

All proceeds benefit the temple’s programs and support the education of its minister assistants.

Public tours of the temple, at 927 S. Perry St., are available during the event.

More details can be found at spokanebuddhisttemple.org or on the temple’s Facebook page. For more information, call (509) 534-7954 or email SpokaneBuddhistTemple@gmail.com.