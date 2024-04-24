Spokane County Medical Examiner asks for public’s help identifying man found dead in downtown Spokane

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office asked for the public’s help Wednesday to identify a man found dead in downtown Spokane in February.

Bystanders found a body at West Boone Avenue and North Normandie Street about 10 a.m. Feb. 26. He had been dead between 12 and 24 hours, according to a news release from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Spokane police responded but did not find any signs of foul play.

The man is white and in his 20s to 40s. He was between 6 feet, 3 inches and 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 215 pounds. He had short reddish-brown hair and short blonde facial hair with green eyes.

He had no tattoos but had a mole above his lip on the left side and a missing front tooth due to decay.

The medical examiner has been unable to identify the man despite months-long efforts.

Photos of the body are available on the medical examiner’s website. Anyone with information on the man is asked to call MEinvestigations@SpokaneCounty.org or call (509) 477-2296.